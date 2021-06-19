Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

