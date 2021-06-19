Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 5,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 929,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $10,128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $55,976,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,469,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

