HC Wainwright Trims Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Target Price to $4.00

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

