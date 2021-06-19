Head to Head Analysis: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 2.19 $344.96 million $0.62 38.73 iSun $21.05 million 5.02 -$1.82 million ($0.20) -58.15

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 70.89% 12.69% 5.34% iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

