Head-To-Head Analysis: Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) versus Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Flight Centre Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -4.20% 5.31% 1.66% Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A

Performant Financial has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performant Financial and Flight Centre Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $155.94 million 1.19 -$13.99 million $0.12 27.92 Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flight Centre Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Performant Financial and Flight Centre Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flight Centre Travel Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Performant Financial currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Performant Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Summary

Performant Financial beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides default aversion and/or first party call center services. In addition, the company offers Performant Insight that provides various services, such as post- and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims, detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, coordination of benefits, and pharmacy fraud detection services. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Discova, Independent by Liberty Travel, Independent by Flight Centre, AVMIN, Travel Managers Group, Travelsmart, Round the World Experts, BYO Jet, Aunty Betty, Topdeck, Travel Partners, Travel Money Group, Healthwise, Moneywise, 99 Bikes, Advance Traders, Flight Centre Travel Academy, Flight Centre Business School, The Infinity Group, GOGO, FCM, Corporate Traveller, Cievents, Stage Screen, 4th Dimension, Travel Club Getaways, Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, GapYear.com, Back-Roads Touring, and Student Universe. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

