Head to Head Analysis: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and The Clorox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey N/A N/A N/A The Clorox 12.27% 104.74% 18.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversey and The Clorox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 0 2 10 0 2.83 The Clorox 3 9 4 0 2.06

Diversey presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. The Clorox has a consensus price target of $205.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given The Clorox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Clorox is more favorable than Diversey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and The Clorox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.63 billion 2.03 -$38.50 million N/A N/A The Clorox $6.72 billion 3.20 $939.00 million $7.36 23.50

The Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than Diversey.

Summary

The Clorox beats Diversey on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries. It also provides a range of engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. In addition, the company offers chemical products; engineering and equipment solutions; training; and knowledge-based services, as well as water treatment services to brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands. It also provides grilling products under the Kingsford and Match Light brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brands. In addition, the company offers dressings and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand; and natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand. Further, it markets its products under the Ayudin, Clorinda, and Poett brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass retailers, grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, home hardware centers, third-party and owned e-commerce channels, military stores, and distributors, as well as a direct sales force. Clorox has a collaboration partnership with Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation. The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

