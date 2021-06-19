Head-To-Head Comparison: Datto (MSP) and Its Peers

Datto (NYSE: MSP) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Datto to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 6 5 0 2.45 Datto Competitors 2161 11356 21221 607 2.57

Datto presently has a consensus price target of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Datto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Datto is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datto and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million $22.50 million 75.86 Datto Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.10

Datto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datto. Datto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto N/A N/A N/A Datto Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

