Head to Head Survey: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19% Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 265,956.50 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -30.04 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.57%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

