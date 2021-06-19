Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $102,863,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. 1,889,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

