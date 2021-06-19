Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $41.77 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

