Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $70.61 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $70,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 2,811,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

