Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,776,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.76% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,538. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $105.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

