Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 178,479 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,479 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of The Progressive worth $57,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 664,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,386,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,607,000 after buying an additional 117,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,011. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

