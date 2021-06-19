Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $969,132.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.