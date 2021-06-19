HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $268.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,015.50 or 1.00251491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,378,373 coins and its circulating supply is 262,243,223 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

