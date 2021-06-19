Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $84.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 409,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85. Herc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

