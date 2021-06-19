Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE HES opened at $84.35 on Friday. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.