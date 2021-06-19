High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.49. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 35,680 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

