HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOMN stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

