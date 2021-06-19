HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,600. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $525.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

