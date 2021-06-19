HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

