HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

