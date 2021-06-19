HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

