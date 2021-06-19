Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 619,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,714. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

