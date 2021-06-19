Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

