Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCXLF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCXLF stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

