Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.30. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 21,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth $605,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

