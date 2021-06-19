Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of HMCBF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

