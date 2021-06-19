Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of HMN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

