Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

