Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.64 million and the lowest is $21.36 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $301.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

