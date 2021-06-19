Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.77. 5,197,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

