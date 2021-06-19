Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,428 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 24,690,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

