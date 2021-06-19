Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. 3,082,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

