Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,693,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,559. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

