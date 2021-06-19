Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 42,443,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,982,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

