H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $39,387,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $1,625,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

