H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

