HSBC Lowers Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JUMSF opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.