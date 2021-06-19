HSBC Lowers Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JUMSF opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31.
Jumbo Company Profile
