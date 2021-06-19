Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.55. 2,170,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,130. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

