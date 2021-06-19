Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.