HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $102,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
