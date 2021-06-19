HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $102,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

HCM stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

