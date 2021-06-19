Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 65,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

