Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 33.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

