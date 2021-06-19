IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8522 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.