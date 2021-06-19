Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $456.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

