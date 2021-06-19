ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $341,205.40 and $53,790.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,222,919 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.