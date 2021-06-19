Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of PI opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

