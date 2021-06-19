Insider Buying: Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong bought 1,900,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

