Insider Buying: Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Purchases 153 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £125.46 ($163.91).

SFR opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. Severfield plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

